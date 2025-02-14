Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹629 and closed slightly higher at ₹629.30. The stock reached a high of ₹639.85 and a low of ₹626.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹135,571.61 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects its standing in the market. The company's 52-week high is ₹760.95, while the 52-week low is ₹511.10. The BSE volume for the day was 35,364 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|637.65
|Support 1
|623.95
|Resistance 2
|645.6
|Support 2
|618.2
|Resistance 3
|651.35
|Support 3
|610.25
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 23.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|14
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 35 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹639.85 & ₹626.15 yesterday to end at ₹629.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.