Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 608.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 599.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 609.65 and closed slightly lower at 608.60. The stock reached a high of 609.65 and a low of 597.20 during the day. HDFC Life's market capitalization stands at 130,997.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 33,018 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹608.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 609.65 & 597.2 yesterday to end at 599.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

