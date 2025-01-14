Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹609.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹608.60. The stock reached a high of ₹609.65 and a low of ₹597.20 during the day. HDFC Life's market capitalization stands at ₹130,997.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 33,018 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
