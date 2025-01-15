Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 599.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 600.55 and closed slightly lower at 599.50. The stock experienced a high of 607.65 and a low of 594.75 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 129,082 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects its 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,535 shares, indicating moderate activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 785.0, 30.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14131315
    Buy12121211
    Hold5555
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2785 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹599.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 607.65 & 594.75 yesterday to end at 601. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

