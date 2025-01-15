Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹600.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹599.50. The stock experienced a high of ₹607.65 and a low of ₹594.75 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹129,082 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,535 shares, indicating moderate activity.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹785.0, 30.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹607.65 & ₹594.75 yesterday to end at ₹601. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend