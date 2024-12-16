Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 626.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 620.05 and closed at 626.75, marking an increase in value. The stock reached a high of 633 and a low of 620.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 136,141.4 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 70,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1637.12Support 1624.17
Resistance 2641.53Support 2615.63
Resistance 3650.07Support 3611.22
16 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 28.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131315
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4807 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 70 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹626.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 633 & 620.05 yesterday to end at 632.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

