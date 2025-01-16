Explore
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 600.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 605.05 and closed at 600.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 605.05 and a low of 584.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 129,232.60 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 65,652. Over the past year, HDFC Life has seen a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:16:26 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 7.45%, currently trading at 638.55. However, over the past year, HDFC Life's shares have declined by 2.79%, also priced at 638.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.85%
3 Months-13.15%
6 Months-8.13%
YTD-3.7%
1 Year-2.79%
16 Jan 2025, 09:06:08 AM IST

16 Jan 2025, 09:06:07 AM IST

16 Jan 2025, 08:49:13 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1604.68Support 1584.28
Resistance 2615.07Support 2574.27
Resistance 3625.08Support 3563.88
16 Jan 2025, 08:33:45 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 785.0, 32.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14131314
    Buy12121212
    Hold5555
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2785 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:02:21 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹600.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 605.05 & 584.65 yesterday to end at 594.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

