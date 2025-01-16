Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹605.05 and closed at ₹600.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹605.05 and a low of ₹584.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹129,232.60 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 65,652. Over the past year, HDFC Life has seen a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 7.45%, currently trading at ₹638.55. However, over the past year, HDFC Life's shares have declined by 2.79%, also priced at ₹638.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|3 Months
|-13.15%
|6 Months
|-8.13%
|YTD
|-3.7%
|1 Year
|-2.79%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|604.68
|Support 1
|584.28
|Resistance 2
|615.07
|Support 2
|574.27
|Resistance 3
|625.08
|Support 3
|563.88
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹785.0, 32.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 27 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹605.05 & ₹584.65 yesterday to end at ₹594.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend