Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 634.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 635.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 631.3 and closed at 632.5, demonstrating a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 636.4 and a low of 628.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 136,657.9 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range of 511.1 to 760.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,541 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹635.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹634.9

Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life share price is at 635.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 630.37 and 638.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 630.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 638.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at 633.80. Over the past year, the price of HDFC Life shares has dropped by 5.67%, also landing at 633.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.07%
3 Months-8.09%
6 Months6.12%
YTD-1.82%
1 Year-5.67%
17 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1638.17Support 1630.37
Resistance 2641.18Support 2625.58
Resistance 3645.97Support 3622.57
17 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 27.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131315
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4829 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 17 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹632.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 636.4 & 628.6 yesterday to end at 634.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

