Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹631.3 and closed at ₹632.5, demonstrating a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹636.4 and a low of ₹628.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹136,657.9 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range of ₹511.1 to ₹760.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,541 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life share price is at ₹635.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹630.37 and ₹638.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹630.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 638.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹633.80. Over the past year, the price of HDFC Life shares has dropped by 5.67%, also landing at ₹633.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|3 Months
|-8.09%
|6 Months
|6.12%
|YTD
|-1.82%
|1 Year
|-5.67%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|638.17
|Support 1
|630.37
|Resistance 2
|641.18
|Support 2
|625.58
|Resistance 3
|645.97
|Support 3
|622.57
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 27.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 17 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹636.4 & ₹628.6 yesterday to end at ₹634.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend