Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹629.70 and closed slightly lower at ₹629.35. The stock reached a high of ₹633.50 and a low of ₹622.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹134,635.08 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life has seen a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10, with a BSE volume of 42,602 shares traded.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|631.72
|Support 1
|620.77
|Resistance 2
|638.08
|Support 2
|616.18
|Resistance 3
|642.67
|Support 3
|609.82
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 24.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1693 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹633.50 & ₹622.55 yesterday to end at ₹625.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend