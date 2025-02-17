Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 629.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 629.70 and closed slightly lower at 629.35. The stock reached a high of 633.50 and a low of 622.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 134,635.08 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life has seen a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10, with a BSE volume of 42,602 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1631.72Support 1620.77
Resistance 2638.08Support 2616.18
Resistance 3642.67Support 3609.82
17 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 24.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161613
    Buy13131312
    Hold4445
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
17 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 1735 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2661 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1693 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹629.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 633.50 & 622.55 yesterday to end at 625.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.