Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹623.05 and closed at ₹594.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹660.55 and a low of ₹623.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,046.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance ranged between a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10, with a trading volume of 1,098,829 shares on BSE.
17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹594.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹660.55 & ₹623.05 yesterday to end at ₹641.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.