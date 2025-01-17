Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 7.92 %. The stock closed at 594.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 623.05 and closed at 594.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 660.55 and a low of 623.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 138,046.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance ranged between a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10, with a trading volume of 1,098,829 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹594.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 660.55 & 623.05 yesterday to end at 641.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

