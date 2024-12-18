Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹635.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹634.90. The stock reached a high of ₹636.30 and a low of ₹625.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹134,893.1 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life has seen a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10, with a trading volume of 28,359 shares on the BSE.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for HDFC Life indicates that it may face a decline in price in the near future. Consequently, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life Insurance Company's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹620.25 and a high of ₹629.5. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹9.25 throughout the trading session, reflecting moderate market activity for the company.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.50% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Life Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for HDFC Life has increased by 25.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹620.25, reflecting a decline of 1.01%. Analyzing volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Life Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 625.65 and 621.9 levels in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 621.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 625.65. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|623.3
|Support 1
|621.05
|Resistance 2
|624.65
|Support 2
|620.15
|Resistance 3
|625.55
|Support 3
|618.8
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|633.71
|10 Days
|637.39
|20 Days
|658.16
|50 Days
|694.11
|100 Days
|701.66
|300 Days
|647.67
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hdfc Life Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Life share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹622.6, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹626.55
Hdfc Life Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Life has broken the first support of ₹624.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹619.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹619.7 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 627.82 and 621.72 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 621.72 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 627.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|625.65
|Support 1
|621.9
|Resistance 2
|627.7
|Support 2
|620.2
|Resistance 3
|629.4
|Support 3
|618.15
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 53.11% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Life's trading volume has increased by 53.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹622, reflecting a decrease of 0.73%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹622.85, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹626.55
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Life has broken the first support of ₹624.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹619.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹619.7 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price decreased by 0.53% today, trading at ₹623.25, while its peers show mixed results. Companies like Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are experiencing declines today, whereas General Insurance Corporation of India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.45% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finserv
|1629.5
|-12.45
|-0.76
|2029.0
|1419.0
|259508.36
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1404.75
|-4.95
|-0.35
|1935.0
|1307.0
|140680.86
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|623.25
|-3.3
|-0.53
|760.95
|511.1
|134057.59
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|666.3
|-4.05
|-0.6
|795.0
|463.5
|95988.26
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|449.25
|8.55
|1.94
|467.0
|280.25
|78816.42
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 29.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 52.23% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Life Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Life's trading volume has increased by 52.23% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is trading at ₹625.7, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.14%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life touched a high of 629.45 & a low of 623.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|627.82
|Support 1
|621.72
|Resistance 2
|631.68
|Support 2
|619.48
|Resistance 3
|633.92
|Support 3
|615.62
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hdfc Life Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price increased by 0.22% today, reaching ₹627.95, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Bajaj Finserv experienced a decline, other competitors such as SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and General Insurance Corporation of India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight movements of -0.1% and +0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finserv
|1638.8
|-3.15
|-0.19
|2029.0
|1419.0
|260989.45
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1417.0
|7.3
|0.52
|1935.0
|1307.0
|141907.66
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|627.95
|1.4
|0.22
|760.95
|511.1
|135068.54
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|672.4
|2.05
|0.31
|795.0
|463.5
|96867.03
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|454.7
|14.0
|3.18
|467.0
|280.25
|79772.57
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%
Hdfc Life Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for HDFC Life, indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.75, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹626.55
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life share price is at ₹628.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹624.2 and ₹634.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹624.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 634.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at ₹627.85. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 6.77%, also standing at ₹627.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|3 Months
|-7.66%
|6 Months
|4.25%
|YTD
|-3.08%
|1 Year
|-6.77%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|634.75
|Support 1
|624.2
|Resistance 2
|640.8
|Support 2
|619.7
|Resistance 3
|645.3
|Support 3
|613.65
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 28.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4903 k
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 28 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹634.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹636.3 & ₹625.75 yesterday to end at ₹628.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend