Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 626.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 635.95 and closed slightly lower at 634.90. The stock reached a high of 636.30 and a low of 625.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 134,893.1 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life has seen a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10, with a trading volume of 28,359 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:14 PM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for HDFC Life indicates that it may face a decline in price in the near future. Consequently, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life Insurance Company's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of 620.25 and a high of 629.5. This indicates a fluctuation of 9.25 throughout the trading session, reflecting moderate market activity for the company.

18 Dec 2024, 12:52 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.50% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Life Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for HDFC Life has increased by 25.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 620.25, reflecting a decline of 1.01%. Analyzing volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Life Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 625.65 and 621.9 levels in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 621.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 625.65. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1623.3Support 1621.05
Resistance 2624.65Support 2620.15
Resistance 3625.55Support 3618.8
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days633.71
10 Days637.39
20 Days658.16
50 Days694.11
100 Days701.66
300 Days647.67
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Life Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Life share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹622.6, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹626.55

Hdfc Life Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Life has broken the first support of 624.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 619.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of 619.7 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:00 PM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 627.82 and 621.72 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 621.72 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 627.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1625.65Support 1621.9
Resistance 2627.7Support 2620.2
Resistance 3629.4Support 3618.15
18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 53.11% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Life's trading volume has increased by 53.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 622, reflecting a decrease of 0.73%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:23 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹622.85, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹626.55

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Life has broken the first support of 624.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 619.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of 619.7 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:15 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price decreased by 0.53% today, trading at 623.25, while its peers show mixed results. Companies like Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are experiencing declines today, whereas General Insurance Corporation of India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.45% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finserv1629.5-12.45-0.762029.01419.0259508.36
SBI Life Insurance Company1404.75-4.95-0.351935.01307.0140680.86
HDFC Life Insurance Company623.25-3.3-0.53760.95511.1134057.59
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company666.3-4.05-0.6795.0463.595988.26
General Insurance Corporation Of India449.258.551.94467.0280.2578816.42
18 Dec 2024, 11:00 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 29.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131315
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:47 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 52.23% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Life Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Life's trading volume has increased by 52.23% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is trading at 625.7, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.14%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:39 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life touched a high of 629.45 & a low of 623.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1627.82Support 1621.72
Resistance 2631.68Support 2619.48
Resistance 3633.92Support 3615.62
18 Dec 2024, 10:14 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Life Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price increased by 0.22% today, reaching 627.95, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Bajaj Finserv experienced a decline, other competitors such as SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and General Insurance Corporation of India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight movements of -0.1% and +0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finserv1638.8-3.15-0.192029.01419.0260989.45
SBI Life Insurance Company1417.07.30.521935.01307.0141907.66
HDFC Life Insurance Company627.951.40.22760.95511.1135068.54
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company672.42.050.31795.0463.596867.03
General Insurance Corporation Of India454.714.03.18467.0280.2579772.57
18 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

Hdfc Life Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for HDFC Life, indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.75, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹626.55

Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life share price is at 628.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 624.2 and 634.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 624.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 634.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at 627.85. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 6.77%, also standing at 627.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.03%
3 Months-7.66%
6 Months4.25%
YTD-3.08%
1 Year-6.77%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1634.75Support 1624.2
Resistance 2640.8Support 2619.7
Resistance 3645.3Support 3613.65
18 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 28.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131315
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4903 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 28 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹634.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 636.3 & 625.75 yesterday to end at 628.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.