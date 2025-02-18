Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹629.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹625.90. The stock reached a high of ₹629.95 and a low of ₹614.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹134,355.19 crore, HDFC Life has a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 40,451 shares for the day.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.45%, currently trading at ₹620.35. Over the past year, HDFC Life's shares have appreciated by 5.20%, reaching ₹620.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.96%
|3 Months
|-8.15%
|6 Months
|-9.11%
|YTD
|1.0%
|1 Year
|5.2%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|631.13
|Support 1
|615.78
|Resistance 2
|638.22
|Support 2
|607.52
|Resistance 3
|646.48
|Support 3
|600.43
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 24.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 1901 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2665 k
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1860 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹625.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹629.95 & ₹614.60 yesterday to end at ₹624.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend