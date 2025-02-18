Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.30 %. The stock closed at 625.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 624.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 629.95 and closed slightly lower at 625.90. The stock reached a high of 629.95 and a low of 614.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 134,355.19 crore, HDFC Life has a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 40,451 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.45%, currently trading at 620.35. Over the past year, HDFC Life's shares have appreciated by 5.20%, reaching 620.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.96%
3 Months-8.15%
6 Months-9.11%
YTD1.0%
1 Year5.2%
18 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1631.13Support 1615.78
Resistance 2638.22Support 2607.52
Resistance 3646.48Support 3600.43
18 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 24.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161613
    Buy13131312
    Hold4445
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 1901 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2665 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1860 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹625.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 629.95 & 614.60 yesterday to end at 624.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

