Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹626 and closed slightly higher at ₹626.55. The stock reached a high of ₹629.5 and a low of ₹620.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹134,419.6 crore, HDFC Life's performance remains notable, given its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume recorded was 50,873 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹617.15, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹624.55
Hdfc Life Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Life has broken the first support of ₹619.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹615.48. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹615.48 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 1.13%, currently trading at ₹617.50. Over the past year, the share price has dropped by 6.23%. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.59%
|3 Months
|-7.54%
|6 Months
|4.76%
|YTD
|-3.43%
|1 Year
|-6.23%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|629.22
|Support 1
|619.97
|Resistance 2
|633.98
|Support 2
|615.48
|Resistance 3
|638.47
|Support 3
|610.72
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 29.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4797 k
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 50 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹626.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹629.5 & ₹620.25 yesterday to end at ₹624.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend