Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 624.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 617.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 626 and closed slightly higher at 626.55. The stock reached a high of 629.5 and a low of 620.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 134,419.6 crore, HDFC Life's performance remains notable, given its 52-week high of 760.95 and low of 511.1. The BSE volume recorded was 50,873 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹617.15, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹624.55

Hdfc Life Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Life has broken the first support of 619.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 615.48. If the stock price breaks the second support of 615.48 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 1.13%, currently trading at 617.50. Over the past year, the share price has dropped by 6.23%. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.59%
3 Months-7.54%
6 Months4.76%
YTD-3.43%
1 Year-6.23%
19 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1629.22Support 1619.97
Resistance 2633.98Support 2615.48
Resistance 3638.47Support 3610.72
19 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 29.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131315
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4797 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 50 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹626.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 629.5 & 620.25 yesterday to end at 624.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.