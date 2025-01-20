Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹641.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹641.30. The stock reached a high of ₹650 and a low of ₹633.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹138,218.30 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects significant activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 53,282 shares traded. The stock's 52-week range highlights a high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹640.35. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have appreciated by 5.66%, reaching ₹640.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.51%
|3 Months
|-8.3%
|6 Months
|0.99%
|YTD
|4.08%
|1 Year
|5.66%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|650.88
|Support 1
|633.93
|Resistance 2
|658.92
|Support 2
|625.02
|Resistance 3
|667.83
|Support 3
|616.98
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹650 & ₹633.05 yesterday to end at ₹642.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.