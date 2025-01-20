Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 641.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 641.25 and closed slightly higher at 641.30. The stock reached a high of 650 and a low of 633.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 138,218.30 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects significant activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 53,282 shares traded. The stock's 52-week range highlights a high of 760.95 and a low of 511.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 640.35. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have appreciated by 5.66%, reaching 640.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.51%
3 Months-8.3%
6 Months0.99%
YTD4.08%
1 Year5.66%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1650.88Support 1633.93
Resistance 2658.92Support 2625.02
Resistance 3667.83Support 3616.98
20 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3949 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹641.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 650 & 633.05 yesterday to end at 642.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.