Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹642.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹642.45. The stock reached a high of ₹644.15 and a low of ₹630.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹136,464.20 crore, HDFC Life has experienced a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume recorded was 44,978 shares traded.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|641.25
|Support 1
|627.55
|Resistance 2
|649.55
|Support 2
|622.15
|Resistance 3
|654.95
|Support 3
|613.85
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 23.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|14
|13
|14
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1956 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹644.15 & ₹630.45 yesterday to end at ₹633.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.