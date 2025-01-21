Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 642.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 633.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 642.8 and closed slightly lower at 642.45. The stock reached a high of 644.15 and a low of 630.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 136,464.20 crore, HDFC Life has experienced a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.1. The BSE volume recorded was 44,978 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1641.25Support 1627.55
Resistance 2649.55Support 2622.15
Resistance 3654.95Support 3613.85
21 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 23.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16141314
    Buy13121212
    Hold4555
    Sell0111
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3845 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1956 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹642.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 644.15 & 630.45 yesterday to end at 633.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

