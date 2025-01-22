Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹634.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹633.8. The stock reached a high of ₹636.95 and a low of ₹623. With a market capitalization of ₹134,301.20 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume for the day was 16,977 shares traded, indicating moderate activity in the stock.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹622.75. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have seen a price increase of 2.63%, reaching ₹622.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, now standing at 23024.65 over the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.92%
|3 Months
|-9.36%
|6 Months
|-3.1%
|YTD
|1.13%
|1 Year
|2.63%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|633.03
|Support 1
|619.08
|Resistance 2
|641.97
|Support 2
|614.07
|Resistance 3
|646.98
|Support 3
|605.13
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 24.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|14
|13
|14
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1820 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹636.95 & ₹623 yesterday to end at ₹624.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.