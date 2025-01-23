Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 623.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 627.05 and closed at 623.65, experiencing a high of 627.05 and a low of 613. The company's market capitalization stood at 133,052.90 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life reached a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,921 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹623.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 627.05 & 613 yesterday to end at 618.15. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

