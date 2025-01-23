Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹627.05 and closed at ₹623.65, experiencing a high of ₹627.05 and a low of ₹613. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹133,052.90 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life reached a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,921 shares for the day.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹627.05 & ₹613 yesterday to end at ₹618.15. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.