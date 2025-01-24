Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 618.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 616.1 and closed at 618.15, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 625 and a low of 612.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 133,655.50 crore, HDFC Life's shares traded with a volume of 21,023 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 760.95, while the 52-week low stands at 511.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 25.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161314
    Buy13131212
    Hold4455
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 1694 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3731 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1673 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹618.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 625 & 612.35 yesterday to end at 621.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

