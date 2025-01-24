Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹616.1 and closed at ₹618.15, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹625 and a low of ₹612.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹133,655.50 crore, HDFC Life's shares traded with a volume of 21,023 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹760.95, while the 52-week low stands at ₹511.1.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 25.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|13
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1673 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹625 & ₹612.35 yesterday to end at ₹621.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.