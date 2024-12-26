Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹623.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹622.65. The stock reached a high of ₹627.95 and dipped to a low of ₹619.05, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹133978.4 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume for the day was 49,777 shares.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 30.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1445 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹627.95 & ₹619.05 yesterday to end at ₹622.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend