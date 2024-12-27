Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹620 and closed slightly higher at ₹622.45. The stock reached a high of ₹629.75 and a low of ₹618.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,33,978.4 crore, the stock is currently well below its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume for the day was 164,371 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|631.05
|Support 1
|620.15
|Resistance 2
|635.85
|Support 2
|614.05
|Resistance 3
|641.95
|Support 3
|609.25
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 29.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 164 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹629.75 & ₹618.85 yesterday to end at ₹626.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend