Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹619.90 and closed slightly higher at ₹620.75. The stock reached a high of ₹625.05 and a low of ₹613.30 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹133,677.10 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a 52-week low of ₹511.10. The BSE volume for the day was 16,699 shares traded.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 25.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|13
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1793 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹625.05 & ₹613.30 yesterday to end at ₹620.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.