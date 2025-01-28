Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹620 and closed slightly higher at ₹620.70. The stock reached a high of ₹620 and a low of ₹606.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹131,331.10 crore, HDFC Life's shares traded a volume of 13,025 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and above its low of ₹511.10.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|618.02
|Support 1
|604.77
|Resistance 2
|625.63
|Support 2
|599.13
|Resistance 3
|631.27
|Support 3
|591.52
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 27.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|13
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1730 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹620 & ₹606.75 yesterday to end at ₹610.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend