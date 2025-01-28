Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 620.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.40 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 620 and closed slightly higher at 620.70. The stock reached a high of 620 and a low of 606.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 131,331.10 crore, HDFC Life's shares traded a volume of 13,025 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 760.95 and above its low of 511.10.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1618.02Support 1604.77
Resistance 2625.63Support 2599.13
Resistance 3631.27Support 3591.52
28 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 27.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161314
    Buy13131212
    Hold4455
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 1744 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3790 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1730 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹620.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 620 & 606.75 yesterday to end at 610.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

