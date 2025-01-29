Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹610.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹609.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹613.90 and a low of ₹600.50. With a market capitalization of ₹131,621.60 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 46,377 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹606.80. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have seen a price increase of 5.70%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.0%
|3 Months
|-12.78%
|6 Months
|-12.28%
|YTD
|-0.89%
|1 Year
|5.7%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|617.07
|Support 1
|603.67
|Resistance 2
|622.18
|Support 2
|595.38
|Resistance 3
|630.47
|Support 3
|590.27
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 27.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|13
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3792 k
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 46 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹609.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹613.90 & ₹600.50 yesterday to end at ₹610.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend