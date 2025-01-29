Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 609.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 610.05 and closed slightly lower at 609.80. The stock experienced a high of 613.90 and a low of 600.50. With a market capitalization of 131,621.60 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 46,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15:45 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at 606.80. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have seen a price increase of 5.70%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.0%
3 Months-12.78%
6 Months-12.28%
YTD-0.89%
1 Year5.7%
29 Jan 2025, 08:48:43 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1617.07Support 1603.67
Resistance 2622.18Support 2595.38
Resistance 3630.47Support 3590.27
29 Jan 2025, 08:32:13 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 27.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161314
    Buy13131212
    Hold4455
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:17:16 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3792 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 46 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02:09 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹609.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 613.90 & 600.50 yesterday to end at 610.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

