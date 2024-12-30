Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹621.4 and closed at ₹626.4, reaching a high of ₹629.5 and a low of ₹620.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹134,817.8 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life's stock has seen a high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 58,037 shares for the day.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|626.75
|Support 1
|618.0
|Resistance 2
|632.5
|Support 2
|615.0
|Resistance 3
|635.5
|Support 3
|609.25
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 30.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 81.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 726 k & BSE volume was 58 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹629.5 & ₹620.75 yesterday to end at ₹621.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend