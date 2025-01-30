Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹613.95 and closed at ₹611.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹629.35 and a low of ₹606.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹135,237.50 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹511.10. The BSE volume for the day was 20,943 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 20 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹629.35 & ₹606.30 yesterday to end at ₹626.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.