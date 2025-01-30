Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 611.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 613.95 and closed at 611.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 629.35 and a low of 606.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 135,237.50 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 760.95 and above its 52-week low of 511.10. The BSE volume for the day was 20,943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3823 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 20 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹611.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 629.35 & 606.30 yesterday to end at 626.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

