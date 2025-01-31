Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹625.30 and closed at ₹628.10, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹636 and a low of ₹624.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹136,485.80 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹760.95, while the 52-week low stands at ₹511.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 37,250 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|639.93
|Support 1
|628.13
|Resistance 2
|643.87
|Support 2
|620.27
|Resistance 3
|651.73
|Support 3
|616.33
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 22.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|13
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹636 & ₹624.20 yesterday to end at ₹636. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.