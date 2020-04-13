Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Bajaj Finance, ZEEL, Titan top laggards

Market Update

After hitting an intra-day low of 30,474.15 points in the early deals on Monday, the benchmark Sensex pared some of the losses. At 1251pm, the 30-share index was 262 points or 0.84% down at 30,897. Nifty slipped 66 points or 0.66% at 9,051.

Investors were also cautious as crude prices surged after top oil-producing nations agreed on output cuts to shore up oil prices.

Bajaj Finance was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 8%, followed by Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and ONGC.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, L&T and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE barometer ended 1,265.66 points or 4.23 per cent higher at 31,159.62 and the NSE Nifty soared 363.15 points, or 4.15 per cent, to 9,111.90.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth ₹1,737.62 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Market remained closed on April 10 for Good Friday.