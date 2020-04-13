Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Bajaj Finance, ZEEL, Titan top laggards

The board of directors of Tata Communications Ltd will meet on 15 April to consider and approve ₹500 crore fund raising plan by way of private placement of rated, secured, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures.
13 Apr 2020, 02:18:41 PM IST
Tata Steel to issue debt securities aggregating up to Rs. 7,000 crore
The board of directors of Tata Steel on Monday approved issuing unsecured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures aggregating up to ₹7,000 crore
13 Apr 2020, 02:12:34 PM IST
Bank of Baroda moves two key operations outside Maharashtra
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has moved its information technology and treasury operations to alternative sites outside Maharashtra as part of its business continuity plan to counter the covid-19 pandemic, said Sanjiv Chadha, chief executive of the bank.
13 Apr 2020, 02:11:15 PM IST
Penal interest on banks if funds under long-term repo unused for over 30 days
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said banks need to deploy funds raised under the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) within 30 days of the auction or face penal interest.
In a clarification in the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs), the central bank said banks have already been given sufficient time to deploy funds availed under TLTRO scheme. (Full report)
13 Apr 2020, 01:51:35 PM IST
Telecom stocks rally. Vodafone Idea surges 23.5%
13 Apr 2020, 01:41:39 PM IST
An avant garde RBI willing to go all out to fight covid-19, minutes show
India’s central bank is deeply aware of its limitations in fighting covid-19, yet it is willing to go far into uncharted territory to preserve growth and financial stability.
That inflation would most likely allow it to do so is a small blessing in the case of the Reserve Bank of India. (Full report)
13 Apr 2020, 01:30:47 PM IST
Adani Ports raises ₹1,500 crore
The company has raised ₹1,500 crores by allotment of 15,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹10,00,000/- each on private placement basis. The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited.
13 Apr 2020, 01:21:33 PM IST
InterGlobe Aviation down 3.6%
India's largest domestic airline -- InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo -- will operate only 50% of its capacity and discontinue on board meal services for a brief period of time, once airlines resume services after the current lockdown to contain covid-19 is lifted, chief executive officer of the airline Rono Dutta said.
13 Apr 2020, 01:17:33 PM IST
SBI Card hits 52-week low
13 Apr 2020, 01:01:29 PM IST
Motilal Oswal 'neutral' on Godrej consumer products
Motilal Oswal has given a 'neutral' rating to Motilal Oswal with a target price of ₹620. GCPL witnessed steady demand across categories till mid-Mar’20. However, social distancing and the eventual lockdown in many geographies (where GCPL operates), resulted in virtually no sales in the later part of Mar’20, significantly impacting its sales performance in 4QFY20, the brokerage said.
13 Apr 2020, 12:57:58 PM IST
Market Update
After hitting an intra-day low of 30,474.15 points in the early deals on Monday, the benchmark Sensex pared some of the losses. At 1251pm, the 30-share index was 262 points or 0.84% down at 30,897. Nifty slipped 66 points or 0.66% at 9,051.
Investors were also cautious as crude prices surged after top oil-producing nations agreed on output cuts to shore up oil prices.
Bajaj Finance was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 8%, followed by Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and ONGC.
On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, L&T and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.
In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE barometer ended 1,265.66 points or 4.23 per cent higher at 31,159.62 and the NSE Nifty soared 363.15 points, or 4.15 per cent, to 9,111.90.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth ₹1,737.62 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.
Market remained closed on April 10 for Good Friday.
13 Apr 2020, 12:39:34 PM IST
Dr Reddy's launches generic cancer drug in India
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched blood cancer drug Invista in the country. The company's product is a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement. Patent on Dasatinib is owned by Bristol-Myers-Squibb. The Indian patent has expired on April 12, 2020.
13 Apr 2020, 12:22:22 PM IST
A reality check for fans of the Avenue Supermarts stock
Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd have been among the more resilient ones in the past two months. Until last Friday, the company’s shares had fallen only about 7% from its all-time highs in mid-February.
In that backdrop, the company’s announcement that nearly 50% of its stores are closed came as a nasty surprise for the Street. Avenue, which runs the DMart chain of stores, falls in the category of stocks that are allowed to move only by a maximum 5% each day. On Monday, the stock touched the lower circuit on Monday, falling by 5%, on a day when the Nifty 50 index declined by 1%.
13 Apr 2020, 12:18:22 PM IST
Most sectoral indices in the red
13 Apr 2020, 12:04:54 PM IST
ICRA assigns 'stable' rating to proposed NCD programme of Mahindra & Mahindra worth ₹1,000 crore
13 Apr 2020, 11:46:05 AM IST
Auto stocks in the red. BSE Auto and NSE Auto slip over 2% each
In the previous trading session, the Nifty Auto and BSE Auto indices jumped over 10%, outperforming the benchmark Sensex and Nifty which rose 4% each.
The performance of auto stocks on Thursday could be confounding, given that covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the woes of the industry which was struggling with a slump in sales because of a downturn in the domestic economy. (Full report)
13 Apr 2020, 11:34:46 AM IST
Pharma stocks rally
Dr Reddy's Lab, Lupin, Divis Lab, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and cipla hit all time high on NSE
13 Apr 2020, 11:25:40 AM IST
RBI releases minutes of MPC held from 24-27 March
Financial markets have become highly volatile from January onwards due to the outbreak of covid-19.
Panic sell-offs have resulted in wealth destruction in equity markets across advanced and emerging economies alike.
In the bond market too, yields have risen on sustained FPI selling, while redemption pressures, drop in trading activity and generalised risk
aversion have pushed up yields to elevated levels in commercial paper, corporate bond and other fixed income segments.
Real GDP growth of 4.7% in Q4FY20 within the annual estimate of 5% for the year as a whole is now at risk.
There is a rising probability that large parts of the global economy will slip into recession.
13 Apr 2020, 11:09:15 AM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories hits 52-week high
13 Apr 2020, 10:56:41 AM IST
Rupee slips 15 paise to 76.43 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee fell 15 paise to 76.43 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking weak domestic equities and sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.
13 Apr 2020, 10:44:57 AM IST
BSE Telecom up 2.2%; Vodafone Idea surges over 10%
Telecom industry had rejected Trai's call to provide talktime credit and extended validity to all pre-paid mobile phone users, saying telecos had offered benefits worth over ₹600 crore to low-income subscribers to stay connected during the lockdown, and extending it to all pre-paid customers was unjustified.
13 Apr 2020, 10:29:01 AM IST
Avenue Supermarts down 5%
Avenue Supermarts, which runs the popular hypermarket chain DMart on Friday said that nearly 50% of its stores are not operating due to covid-19 restrictions imposed by local authorities.
13 Apr 2020, 10:23:28 AM IST
BSE MidCap down 1.1%
13 Apr 2020, 10:21:03 AM IST
Cadila Healthcare up 1.2%
Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Empagliflozin Tablets, in the strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg. The medication is used together with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in adults.
13 Apr 2020, 10:11:11 AM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories jump 4.4%
he Hyderabad-based company has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its Nalgonda-based active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing unit. “… we would like to inform you that we have received the EIR from the USFDA, for the above-referred facility, indicating closure of the audit," it said in a regulatory filing.
13 Apr 2020, 10:06:00 AM IST
Sensex drops over 600 points
Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T and Infosys rare gainers on the 30-share Sensex
13 Apr 2020, 10:03:07 AM IST
ZEEL drops 13.2%
Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has invested ₹522 crore in Margo Networks Pvt Ltd (SugarBox), a tech startup it bought three years ago.
13 Apr 2020, 09:59:57 AM IST
Most sectoral indices on NSE in the red. Nifty Pharma bucks the trend
13 Apr 2020, 09:57:58 AM IST
HDFC Ltd slips into the red
After hitting an intraday high of ₹1763.55 apiece on the BSE in Monday's session, the shares of India's largest mortgage lender slipped into the red. At 09:53am the shares of HDFC Ltd traded 3% lower at ₹1654 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex dropped nearly 2%.
China’s central bank has raised its stake in HDFC Ltd to 1.01% from 0.8% earlier.
13 Apr 2020, 09:49:55 AM IST
Lupin's Nagpur Facility Receives EIR from US FDA
Lupin Limited has received the Establishment Inspection Report after closure of the US FDA inspection of its Nagpur facility. The inspection for the facility was carried out by the US FDA between January 6, 2020 and January 10, 2020.
13 Apr 2020, 09:47:27 AM IST
L&T Construction awarded large contracts
The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured three Engineering Procurement Construction Water Management orders worth between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation.
13 Apr 2020, 09:39:07 AM IST
Bandha Bank's retail deposits increase 34% YOY
13 Apr 2020, 09:27:13 AM IST
Market opening
Benchmark equity indices were flat to lower in opening deals on Monday. The Sensex opened at 31,195.72 points marginally higher from its previous close. Nifty opened at 9,103.95 points a tad lower from Thursday's close.
13 Apr 2020, 09:05:45 AM IST
Market pre-opening
Indian benchmark equity indices were firmly in the green in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:01 am, Sensex jumped 235.54 points or 0.76% at 31,396.16. Nifty on the other hand, added 62.35 points of 0.68% at 9,174.
13 Apr 2020, 08:32:29 AM IST
Market at close on Thursday
Expectations of a stimulus and global cues lifted domestic markets on Thursday despite a rise in covid-19 cases. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,159.62, up 1,265.66 points, or 4.23%, while the Nifty was at 9,111.90, up 363.1 5 points, or 4.15%.
Analysts said stock markets in India rose in sync with global markets on expectations the novel coronavirus infection was peaking, but warned that it may not sustain.
Stock exchanges were closed on 10 April on account of Good Friday.
13 Apr 2020, 08:32:29 AM IST
Oil update
Oil prices rallied Monday after top producers agreed to slash output and shore up coronavirus-ravaged energy markets, but some analysts were concerned the cuts did not go far enough.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 7.7% at USD 24.52 a barrel in Asian trade while Brent crude, the international benchmark, put on 5% to USD 33.08 a barrel.
13 Apr 2020, 08:32:30 AM IST
Asia stocks lower
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.11% at 19,282.99 in the early deals, while the broader Topix index slipped 1% at 1,415.69.
Singapore's SGX Nifty fell 0.16%. Markets in Hong Kong and Australia are closed on Monday for Easter Monday.
13 Apr 2020, 08:32:30 AM IST
Wall Street ended on a high note
Wall Street ended the trading week on a high note on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve unleashed its latest program designed to buoy local governments and businesses crushed by moves to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 281.48 points, or 1.2%, to 23,715.05, the S&P 500 gained 39.49 points, or 1.44%, to 2,789.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.67 points, or 0.77%, to 8,153.58.