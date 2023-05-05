Hdfc Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, HDFC's open price was ₹2789 and the close price was ₹2788.7. The stock had a high of ₹2867 and a low of ₹2784.25. The company's market capitalization was reported to be ₹525114.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2815 and the 52-week low was ₹2026.55. The BSE volume was 67288 shares.