Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint
HdfcPremium
Hdfc

HDFC's open price for the current session was 2789, with a high of 2867 and a low of 2784.25.

On the last day of trading, HDFC's open price was 2789 and the close price was 2788.7. The stock had a high of 2867 and a low of 2784.25. The company's market capitalization was reported to be 525114.48 crore. The 52-week high was 2815 and the 52-week low was 2026.55. The BSE volume was 67288 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:15:12 AM IST

Hdfc trading at ₹2862.35, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹2788.7

On the last day of trading, HDFC had a BSE volume of 67288 shares and closed at a price of 2788.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout