Hdfc Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read.Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
HDFC's open price for the current session was ₹2789, with a high of ₹2867 and a low of ₹2784.25.
On the last day of trading, HDFC's open price was ₹2789 and the close price was ₹2788.7. The stock had a high of ₹2867 and a low of ₹2784.25. The company's market capitalization was reported to be ₹525114.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2815 and the 52-week low was ₹2026.55. The BSE volume was 67288 shares.
05 May 2023, 08:15:12 AM IST
Hdfc trading at ₹2862.35, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹2788.7
On the last day of trading, HDFC had a BSE volume of 67288 shares and closed at a price of ₹2788.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!