HDFC Stocks Rise in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Livemint
Hdfc

HDFC's opening price for the current session was 2710. The highest price reached during the session was 2744, while the lowest price was 2710.

On the last day of trading, HDFC's open price was 2710, and the close price was 2701.15. The high for the day was 2744, and the low was 2710. The market capitalisation was 503,302.09 crore. The 52-week high was 2867, and the 52-week low was 2026.55. The BSE volume was 15307 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:02 AM IST Hdfc trading at ₹2741.35, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹2701.15

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC is 2741.35, which has increased by 1.49% or 40.2 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock market for HDFC. Investors may find this a good opportunity to buy or hold the stock. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST Hdfc trading at ₹2740.4, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹2701.15

The current price of HDFC stock is 2740.4 with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 39.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, it is important to note that this data only provides a snapshot of the stock's performance at a given moment and should be considered in the context of broader market trends and company news.

08 May 2023, 10:34 AM IST Hdfc trading at ₹2741.2, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹2701.15

The current price of HDFC stock is 2741.2, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 40.05. This suggests that the stock has seen a moderate increase in value recently. However, further analysis is needed to understand the overall performance of the stock and make informed investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 10:27 AM IST Hdfc closed at ₹2701.15 yesterday

On the last day of HDFC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 15307, with a closing price of 2701.15.

