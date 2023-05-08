HDFC Stocks Rise in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, HDFC's open price was ₹2710, and the close price was ₹2701.15. The high for the day was ₹2744, and the low was ₹2710. The market capitalisation was ₹503,302.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2867, and the 52-week low was ₹2026.55. The BSE volume was 15307 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC is ₹2741.35, which has increased by 1.49% or 40.2 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock market for HDFC. Investors may find this a good opportunity to buy or hold the stock. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
