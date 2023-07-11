Hdfc share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc closed today at 2747, down -0.67% from yesterday's 2765.4

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc closed today at ₹2747, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 HDFC stock closed at ₹2747 today, with a percent change of -0.67. This indicates a decrease of 18.4 points compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹2765.4.

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2744.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2744.05, with a percent change of -0.77. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -21.35, showing a decrease in the stock price of ₹21.35. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2751.25, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC is ₹2751.25. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by this amount.

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2754.65, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2754.65 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -10.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2761, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2761. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.4 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of HDFC stock. Click here for Hdfc Key Metrics

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2766.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2766.75. It has experienced a small increase of 0.05% or a net change of 1.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2775, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2775, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 9.6. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.35% and has gained 9.6 points.

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2779.05, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2779.05 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 13.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% or 13.65 points. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2780.7, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2780.7 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 15.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Click here for Hdfc Board Meetings

NSDL IPO: IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, SBI, among major shareholders in the depository; take a look According to the DRHP, IDBI Bank is the largest shareholder in NSDL owning 5.22 crore shares or 26.10% stake, followed by NSE with 4.8 crore shares aggregating to 24% stake. https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/nsdl-ipo-idbi-bank-nse-hdfc-bank-sbi-among-major-shareholders-in-the-depository-take-a-look-11689060845156.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2786.5, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC is ₹2786.5, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 21.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.76% and has gained 21.1 points.

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2786.5, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The HDFC stock price is currently at ₹2786.5, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 21.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price from its previous value.

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2783.05, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2783.05. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.65, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for Hdfc AGM

Hdfc Live Updates

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2784.05, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2784.05. There has been a 0.67 percent change, resulting in a net change of 18.65.

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2783.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that its price is ₹2783.2, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 17.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.64% or 17.8 points.

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2793, up 1% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2793. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.6.

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2786.25, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2786.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 20.85, suggesting that the stock has gained ₹20.85 in value. Click here for Hdfc News

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2790.4, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 Based on the current data, the HDFC stock price is ₹2790.4 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 25.

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2786.4, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 As of the current data, the HDFC stock price is ₹2786.4. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21, implying that the stock price has increased by ₹21. Overall, the HDFC stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2779.35, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 Based on the current data, the HDFC stock price is ₹2779.35. It has experienced a 0.5% percent change, resulting in a net change of 13.95.

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2774.55, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2774.55, with a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock has experienced a small gain. Click here for Hdfc Dividend

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2773.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The HDFC stock price is currently at ₹2773.3 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 7.9. This means that the stock has had a small increase in value.

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2770.8, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2770.8 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and has gained 5.4 points.

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2771, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2771, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 5.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the value has increased by 5.6 rupees.

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2772, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2772. It has experienced a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.6, suggesting a positive movement. Click here for Hdfc Profit Loss

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2770, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2770, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2772.45, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2772.45. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2765.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2768.6 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is at ₹2765.4. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, indicating a decrease of ₹3.2 in the stock price.