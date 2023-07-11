Hello User
Hdfc share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc closed today at 2747, down -0.67% from yesterday's 2765.4

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023

Hdfc stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 2765.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2747 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc

On the last day, HDFC's stock opened at 2778.6 and closed at 2768.6. The highest price during the day was 2798 and the lowest was 2754. The market capitalization of HDFC is 511993.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2926 and the 52-week low is 2160. The BSE volume for the day was 52552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc closed today at ₹2747, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

HDFC stock closed at 2747 today, with a percent change of -0.67. This indicates a decrease of 18.4 points compared to yesterday's closing price of 2765.4.

11 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2744.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current price of HDFC stock is 2744.05, with a percent change of -0.77. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -21.35, showing a decrease in the stock price of 21.35. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2751.25, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC is 2751.25. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 02:46 PM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2754.65, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2754.65 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -10.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2761, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2761. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.4 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of HDFC stock.

11 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2766.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current price of HDFC stock is 2766.75. It has experienced a small increase of 0.05% or a net change of 1.35.

11 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2775, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current price of HDFC stock is 2775, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 9.6. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.35% and has gained 9.6 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2779.05, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is 2779.05 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 13.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% or 13.65 points. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2780.7, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current price of HDFC stock is 2780.7 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 15.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:20 PM IST NSDL IPO: IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, SBI, among major shareholders in the depository; take a look

According to the DRHP, IDBI Bank is the largest shareholder in NSDL owning 5.22 crore shares or 26.10% stake, followed by NSE with 4.8 crore shares aggregating to 24% stake.

https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/nsdl-ipo-idbi-bank-nse-hdfc-bank-sbi-among-major-shareholders-in-the-depository-take-a-look-11689060845156.html

11 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2786.5, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC is 2786.5, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 21.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.76% and has gained 21.1 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2786.5, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The HDFC stock price is currently at 2786.5, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 21.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price from its previous value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2783.05, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2783.05. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.65, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Hdfc Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2784.05, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2784.05. There has been a 0.67 percent change, resulting in a net change of 18.65.

11 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2783.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that its price is 2783.2, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 17.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.64% or 17.8 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2793, up 1% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2793. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.6.

11 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2786.25, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current price of HDFC stock is 2786.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 20.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 20.85 in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2790.4, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

Based on the current data, the HDFC stock price is 2790.4 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 25.

11 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2786.4, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

As of the current data, the HDFC stock price is 2786.4. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21, implying that the stock price has increased by 21. Overall, the HDFC stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2779.35, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

Based on the current data, the HDFC stock price is 2779.35. It has experienced a 0.5% percent change, resulting in a net change of 13.95.

11 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2774.55, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2774.55, with a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock has experienced a small gain.

11 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2773.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The HDFC stock price is currently at 2773.3 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 7.9. This means that the stock has had a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2770.8, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2770.8 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and has gained 5.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2771, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current price of HDFC stock is 2771, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 5.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the value has increased by 5.6 rupees.

11 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2772, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current price of HDFC stock is 2772. It has experienced a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.6, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2770, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2770, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2772.45, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2772.45. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

11 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2765.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2768.6

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is at 2765.4. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, indicating a decrease of 3.2 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc closed at ₹2768.6 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC's BSE volume was 52,552 shares, and the closing price was 2,768.6.

