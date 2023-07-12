Hdfc share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc closed today at ₹2729.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2747

On the last day, HDFC's stock opened at ₹2784.8 and closed at ₹2765.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2794.5, while the lowest price was ₹2742.05. The market capitalization of HDFC was recorded at ₹508,586.85 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹2926 and a low of ₹2160. The BSE volume for the day was 35,327 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc closed today at ₹2729.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2747 Today, HDFC stock closed at ₹2729.95, which represents a decrease of 0.62% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹2747. The net change in the stock price is -17.05. Share Via

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2728, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2728, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -19. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.69% and the value has dropped by 19 points. Share Via

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2727.9, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2727.9. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹19.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Hdfc Key Metrics Share Via

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2738.0, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2747.0 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2738.0. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.0, suggesting a decrease of 9.0 in the stock price. Share Via

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IRCTC among top largecap stocks mutual funds bought in June; here’s full list Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth ₹76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth ₹2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth ₹14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth ₹6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of ₹3,169 crore. https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/adani-enterprises-bajaj-auto-hdfc-irctc-among-top-largecap-stocks-mutual-funds-bought-in-june-here-s-full-list-11689152836745.html Share Via

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2739.75, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data shows that the HDFC stock price is ₹2739.75. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.25, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹7.25. Share Via

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2730, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2730 with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -17, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹17 in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in price. Share Via

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2732, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2732 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -15, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹15. Overall, HDFC stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Hdfc Board Meetings Share Via

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2733, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2733 with a percent change of -0.51. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.51% from its previous value. The net change is -14, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹14 compared to its previous value. Share Via

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2749.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2749.9. There has been a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change is 2.9 points. Share Via

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2749.6, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2749.6, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% and the net change is 2.6 rupees. Share Via

HDFC merger effect: RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank may see weight adjustment in Nifty; many stocks to see inflows, outflows https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-merger-effect-ril-tcs-icici-bank-may-see-weight-adjustment-in-nifty-many-stocks-to-see-inflows-outflows-11689144031295.html Share Via

HDFC merger effect: RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank may see weight adjustment in Nifty; many stocks to see inflows, outflows https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-merger-effect-ril-tcs-icici-bank-may-see-weight-adjustment-in-nifty-many-stocks-to-see-inflows-outflows-11689144031295.html Share Via

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2748.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2747 The HDFC stock price is currently at ₹2748.2. It has experienced a 0.04 percent change, which represents a net change of 1.2. Click here for Hdfc AGM Share Via

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2750, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2750. There has been a 0.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹3. Share Via

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2756.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2756.15. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2753.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2753.8, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 6.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% and the price has gone up by 6.8 points. This information provides an overview of the recent performance of HDFC stock. Share Via

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2753, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2753, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% and the net change in price is 6. Click here for Hdfc News Share Via

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2756.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2756.95, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 9.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% from the previous trading session and has gained 9.95 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Share Via

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2759.9, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2759.9. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.9, which suggests that the stock has gained 12.9 points. Share Via

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2771.9, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2771.9 with a percent change of 0.91. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.91% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 24.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value. Share Via

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2773.15, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2773.15. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 26.15, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock has experienced a small positive movement. Click here for Hdfc Dividend Share Via

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2774.0, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹2747.0 The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2774.0, with a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.0, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2773.25, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2773.25, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 26.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.96% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of ₹26.25. Share Via

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2773.5, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2747.0 The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2773.5. There has been a 0.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.5. This means that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in value. Share Via

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2769.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2769.1, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 22.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% from its previous value and has risen by ₹22.1 in total. Click here for Hdfc Profit Loss Share Via

Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2752.15, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2747 The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2752.15, representing a 0.19 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 5.15. Share Via

Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2752.85, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2747 Based on the current data, the HDFC stock price is ₹2752.85. The percent change is 0.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.85, which means the stock price has increased by ₹5.85. Share Via

Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2747, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹2765.4 The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is at ₹2747 with a percent change of -0.67. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.67% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -18.4, indicating a decrease of ₹18.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value. Share Via

Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc closed at ₹2765.4 yesterday On the last day, HDFC BSE had a trading volume of 35,327 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,765.4. Share Via