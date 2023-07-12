Hdfc share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc closed today at 2729.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's 2747

On the last day, HDFC's stock opened at ₹2784.8 and closed at ₹2765.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2794.5, while the lowest price was ₹2742.05. The market capitalization of HDFC was recorded at ₹508,586.85 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹2926 and a low of ₹2160. The BSE volume for the day was 35,327 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, HDFC stock closed at ₹2729.95, which represents a decrease of 0.62% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹2747. The net change in the stock price is -17.05.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2728, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -19. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.69% and the value has dropped by 19 points.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2727.9. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹19.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Click here for Hdfc Key Metrics
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2738.0. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.0, suggesting a decrease of 9.0 in the stock price.
Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth ₹76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth ₹2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth ₹14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth ₹6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of ₹3,169 crore.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/adani-enterprises-bajaj-auto-hdfc-irctc-among-top-largecap-stocks-mutual-funds-bought-in-june-here-s-full-list-11689152836745.html
The current data shows that the HDFC stock price is ₹2739.75. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.25, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹7.25.
The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2730 with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -17, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹17 in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in price.
The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2732 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -15, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹15. Overall, HDFC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Click here for Hdfc Board Meetings
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2733 with a percent change of -0.51. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.51% from its previous value. The net change is -14, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹14 compared to its previous value.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2749.9. There has been a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change is 2.9 points.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2749.6, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% and the net change is 2.6 rupees.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-merger-effect-ril-tcs-icici-bank-may-see-weight-adjustment-in-nifty-many-stocks-to-see-inflows-outflows-11689144031295.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-merger-effect-ril-tcs-icici-bank-may-see-weight-adjustment-in-nifty-many-stocks-to-see-inflows-outflows-11689144031295.html
The HDFC stock price is currently at ₹2748.2. It has experienced a 0.04 percent change, which represents a net change of 1.2.
Click here for Hdfc AGM
The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2750. There has been a 0.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹3.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2756.15. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2753.8, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 6.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% and the price has gone up by 6.8 points. This information provides an overview of the recent performance of HDFC stock.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2753, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% and the net change in price is 6.
Click here for Hdfc News
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2756.95, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 9.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% from the previous trading session and has gained 9.95 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2759.9. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.9, which suggests that the stock has gained 12.9 points.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2771.9 with a percent change of 0.91. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.91% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 24.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is ₹2773.15. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 26.15, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock has experienced a small positive movement.
Click here for Hdfc Dividend
The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2774.0, with a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.0, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2773.25, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 26.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.96% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of ₹26.25.
The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2773.5. There has been a 0.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.5. This means that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in value.
The current stock price of HDFC is ₹2769.1, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 22.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% from its previous value and has risen by ₹22.1 in total.
Click here for Hdfc Profit Loss
The current price of HDFC stock is ₹2752.15, representing a 0.19 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 5.15.
Based on the current data, the HDFC stock price is ₹2752.85. The percent change is 0.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.85, which means the stock price has increased by ₹5.85.
The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is at ₹2747 with a percent change of -0.67. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.67% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -18.4, indicating a decrease of ₹18.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
On the last day, HDFC BSE had a trading volume of 35,327 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,765.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!