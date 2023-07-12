Hello User
Hdfc share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc closed today at 2729.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's 2747

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hdfc stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 2747 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2729.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc

On the last day, HDFC's stock opened at 2784.8 and closed at 2765.4. The highest price reached during the day was 2794.5, while the lowest price was 2742.05. The market capitalization of HDFC was recorded at 508,586.85 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 2926 and a low of 2160. The BSE volume for the day was 35,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc closed today at ₹2729.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2747

Today, HDFC stock closed at 2729.95, which represents a decrease of 0.62% compared to the previous day's closing price of 2747. The net change in the stock price is -17.05.

12 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2728, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2728, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -19. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.69% and the value has dropped by 19 points.

12 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2727.9, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2727.9. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.1, suggesting a decrease of 19.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2738.0, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2747.0

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2738.0. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.0, suggesting a decrease of 9.0 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IRCTC among top largecap stocks mutual funds bought in June; here’s full list

Mutual fund houses bought 27.20 crore of HDFC worth 76,767 crore in June 2023. They also bought LIC shares worth 2,299 crore, Coal India shares worth 14,116 crore, Jindal Steel & Power worth 6,847 crore and shares of Adani Enterprises to the tune of 3,169 crore.

12 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2739.75, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data shows that the HDFC stock price is 2739.75. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.25, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 7.25.

12 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2730, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is 2730 with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -17, indicating that the stock has decreased by 17 in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:09 PM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2732, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is 2732 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -15, indicating that the stock has decreased by 15. Overall, HDFC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:51 PM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2733, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2733 with a percent change of -0.51. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.51% from its previous value. The net change is -14, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 14 compared to its previous value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2749.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2749.9. There has been a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change is 2.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2749.6, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2749.6, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% and the net change is 2.6 rupees.

12 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST HDFC merger effect: RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank may see weight adjustment in Nifty; many stocks to see inflows, outflows

12 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM IST HDFC merger effect: RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank may see weight adjustment in Nifty; many stocks to see inflows, outflows

12 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2748.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2747

The HDFC stock price is currently at 2748.2. It has experienced a 0.04 percent change, which represents a net change of 1.2.

12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2750, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current stock price of HDFC is 2750. There has been a 0.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.

12 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2756.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2756.15. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:08 PM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2753.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data of HDFC stock shows that the price is 2753.8, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 6.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% and the price has gone up by 6.8 points. This information provides an overview of the recent performance of HDFC stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2753, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2753, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% and the net change in price is 6.

12 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2756.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2756.95, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 9.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% from the previous trading session and has gained 9.95 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

12 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2759.9, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2759.9. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.9, which suggests that the stock has gained 12.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2771.9, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2771.9 with a percent change of 0.91. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.91% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 24.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2773.15, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is 2773.15. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 26.15, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC stock has experienced a small positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2774.0, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹2747.0

The current stock price of HDFC is 2774.0, with a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.0, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2773.25, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current stock price of HDFC is 2773.25, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 26.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.96% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 26.25.

12 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2773.5, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2747.0

The current stock price of HDFC is 2773.5. There has been a 0.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.5. This means that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2769.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current stock price of HDFC is 2769.1, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 22.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% from its previous value and has risen by 22.1 in total.

12 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hdfc share price update :Hdfc trading at ₹2752.15, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2747

The current price of HDFC stock is 2752.15, representing a 0.19 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 5.15.

12 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Hdfc share price NSE Live :Hdfc trading at ₹2752.85, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2747

Based on the current data, the HDFC stock price is 2752.85. The percent change is 0.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.85, which means the stock price has increased by 5.85.

12 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hdfc share price Today :Hdfc trading at ₹2747, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹2765.4

The current data for HDFC stock shows that the price is at 2747 with a percent change of -0.67. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.67% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -18.4, indicating a decrease of 18.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc share price Live :Hdfc closed at ₹2765.4 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC BSE had a trading volume of 35,327 shares and closed at a price of 2,765.4.

