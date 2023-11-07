HEG share price Today Live Updates : HEG Stock Plummets as Market Turns Bearish

On the last day, HEG opened at ₹1650.05 and closed at ₹1647.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1679.2 and a low of ₹1635.9 during the day. The market capitalization of HEG is ₹6344.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1914 and the 52-week low is ₹919. The BSE volume for the day was 3058 shares.
HEG stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1643.9, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.57%
|3 Months
|-5.87%
|6 Months
|40.11%
|YTD
|59.66%
|1 Year
|62.35%
The current data of HEG stock shows that the price is ₹1643.9. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹4.05. Overall, this data suggests that HEG stock has experienced a small decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HEG was 3058 shares. The closing price for HEG was ₹1647.95.
