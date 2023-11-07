Hello User
HEG share price Today Live Updates : HEG Stock Plummets as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HEG stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1647.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1643.9 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG

On the last day, HEG opened at 1650.05 and closed at 1647.95. The stock reached a high of 1679.2 and a low of 1635.9 during the day. The market capitalization of HEG is 6344.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1914 and the 52-week low is 919. The BSE volume for the day was 3058 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST HEG Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST HEG share price update :HEG trading at ₹1643.9, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1647.95

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST HEG share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.57%
3 Months-5.87%
6 Months40.11%
YTD59.66%
1 Year62.35%
07 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST HEG share price Today :HEG trading at ₹1643.9, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1647.95

07 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST HEG share price Live :HEG closed at ₹1647.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HEG was 3058 shares. The closing price for HEG was 1647.95.

