On the last day, HEG's open price was ₹1644, close price was ₹1648.35, high was ₹1659.95, and low was ₹1627.55. The market cap was ₹6345.1 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1914, and the 52-week low was ₹919. The BSE volume was 6188 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

HEG share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Schneider Electric Infrastructure 349.0 4.7 1.37 396.95 138.1 8344.73 Genus Power Infrastructures 259.35 7.65 3.04 290.0 78.1 5966.39 HEG 1655.4 14.6 0.89 1914.0 919.0 6389.1 Elantas Beck India 7700.0 -81.6 -1.05 8250.0 4020.0 6104.31 Voltamp Transformers 5293.0 27.85 0.53 5964.2 2341.53 5354.99

HEG share price live: Today's Price range The stock of HEG reached a low of ₹1626.05 and a high of ₹1664 on the current day.

HEG share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.57% 3 Months -3.86% 6 Months 37.4% YTD 59.32% 1 Year 65.33%

HEG share price Live :HEG closed at ₹1648.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for HEG on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 6,188 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,648.35.