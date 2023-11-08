HEG share price Today Live Updates : HEG Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day, HEG's open price was ₹1644, close price was ₹1648.35, high was ₹1659.95, and low was ₹1627.55. The market cap was ₹6345.1 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1914, and the 52-week low was ₹919. The BSE volume was 6188 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|349.0
|4.7
|1.37
|396.95
|138.1
|8344.73
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|259.35
|7.65
|3.04
|290.0
|78.1
|5966.39
|HEG
|1655.4
|14.6
|0.89
|1914.0
|919.0
|6389.1
|Elantas Beck India
|7700.0
|-81.6
|-1.05
|8250.0
|4020.0
|6104.31
|Voltamp Transformers
|5293.0
|27.85
|0.53
|5964.2
|2341.53
|5354.99
The stock of HEG reached a low of ₹1626.05 and a high of ₹1664 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.57%
|3 Months
|-3.86%
|6 Months
|37.4%
|YTD
|59.32%
|1 Year
|65.33%
On the last day of trading for HEG on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 6,188 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,648.35.
