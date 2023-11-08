Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

HEG share price Today Live Updates : HEG Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HEG stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1640.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1659.15 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG

On the last day, HEG's open price was 1644, close price was 1648.35, high was 1659.95, and low was 1627.55. The market cap was 6345.1 cr. The 52-week high was 1914, and the 52-week low was 919. The BSE volume was 6188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST HEG share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Schneider Electric Infrastructure349.04.71.37396.95138.18344.73
Genus Power Infrastructures259.357.653.04290.078.15966.39
HEG1655.414.60.891914.0919.06389.1
Elantas Beck India7700.0-81.6-1.058250.04020.06104.31
Voltamp Transformers5293.027.850.535964.22341.535354.99
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST HEG share price Today :HEG trading at ₹1659.15, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1640.8

The current data for HEG stock shows that the price is 1659.15, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 18.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% and the price has gone up by 18.35. Overall, this suggests that HEG stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST HEG share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of HEG reached a low of 1626.05 and a high of 1664 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST HEG Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST HEG share price update :HEG trading at ₹1653, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1640.8

The current stock price of HEG is 1653, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 12.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% and has seen a net increase of 12.2 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST HEG share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.57%
3 Months-3.86%
6 Months37.4%
YTD59.32%
1 Year65.33%
08 Nov 2023, 09:23 AM IST HEG share price Today :HEG trading at ₹1658, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1640.8

The current data for HEG stock shows that the price is 1658 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 17.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.05% and the net change in price is 17.2.

08 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST HEG share price Live :HEG closed at ₹1648.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HEG on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 6,188 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,648.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.