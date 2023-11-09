Hello User
HEG share price Today Live Updates : HEG Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

HEG stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 1640.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1656.1 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG

On the last day, HEG had an opening price of 1626.05 and a closing price of 1640.8. The stock reached a high of 1675 and a low of 1626.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HEG is 6391.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1914 and the 52-week low is 919. The stock had a volume of 3786 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST HEG share price Today :HEG trading at ₹1656.1, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1640.8

The current data shows that the stock price of HEG is 1656.1, with a percent change of 0.93. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 15.3, indicating that the stock price has increased by 15.3. Overall, this data suggests that HEG stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST HEG share price Live :HEG closed at ₹1640.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HEG was 3,786 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,640.8.

