HEG Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, HEG's open price was ₹1630.05 and the close price was ₹1663.3. The stock had a high of ₹1632.75 and a low of ₹1591. The market capitalization of HEG is ₹6158.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1914 and the 52-week low is ₹919. The BSE volume for HEG was 25055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.