Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

HEG Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HEG stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -4.07 %. The stock closed at 1663.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1595.65 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG

On the last day, HEG's open price was 1630.05 and the close price was 1663.3. The stock had a high of 1632.75 and a low of 1591. The market capitalization of HEG is 6158.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1914 and the 52-week low is 919. The BSE volume for HEG was 25055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST HEG share price Live :HEG closed at ₹1663.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HEG was 25055 shares, and the closing price was 1663.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.