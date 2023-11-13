Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

HEG Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HEG stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 1566.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1581 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG

On the last day of trading, HEG opened at 1575 and closed at 1566.35. The stock's high for the day was 1584.8, while the low was 1574.15. The market capitalization of HEG is 6101.95 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1914 and a low of 919. The BSE volume for the day was 622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST HEG share price Live :HEG closed at ₹1566.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HEG on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 622 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1566.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.