Tue Sep 26 2023 11:50:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.6 1.77%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.4 0.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.2 1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 592.65 -0.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.6 0.65%
LIVE UPDATES

HEG share price Today Live Updates : HEG Stock Soaring with Bullish Trading

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Livemint

HEG stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 1722.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1737.05 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEGPremium
HEG

On the last day, HEG's open price was 1601.9, close price was 1722.5, high was 1743.25, and low was 1601.9. The market capitalization of HEG is 6706.93 crore. The 52-week high for HEG is 1914, while the 52-week low is 919. The BSE volume for HEG on the last day was 3908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 11:59:11 AM IST

HEG share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Sep 2023, 11:43:05 AM IST

HEG share price Live :HEG trading at ₹1737.05, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1722.5

The current data for HEG stock shows that the price is 1737.05 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 14.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.84% and the price has risen by 14.55.

Click here for HEG Profit Loss

26 Sep 2023, 11:32:44 AM IST

HEG share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Genus Power Infrastructures266.35-3.75-1.39290.076.56127.42
HBL Power Systems254.9-2.25-0.87294.986.17065.7
HEG1737.0514.550.841914.0919.06704.23
Elantas Beck India7646.0270.953.678250.03653.06061.5
Voltamp Transformers4745.0-201.7-4.085964.22341.534800.57
26 Sep 2023, 11:16:27 AM IST

HEG share price NSE Live :HEG trading at ₹1740.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1722.5

As of the current data, the stock price of HEG is 1740.85. This represents a 1.07% increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 18.35.

26 Sep 2023, 10:34:22 AM IST

HEG share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Genus Power Infrastructures267.55-2.55-0.94290.076.56155.03
HBL Power Systems254.8-2.35-0.91294.986.17062.93
HEG1732.09.50.551914.0919.06684.74
Elantas Beck India7589.95214.92.918250.03653.06017.07
Voltamp Transformers4740.65-206.05-4.175964.22341.534796.17
26 Sep 2023, 10:20:37 AM IST

HEG share price Live :HEG closed at ₹1722.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HEG was 3908 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1722.5.

