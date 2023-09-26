HEG share price Today Live Updates : HEG Stock Soaring with Bullish Trading

On the last day, HEG's open price was ₹1601.9, close price was ₹1722.5, high was ₹1743.25, and low was ₹1601.9. The market capitalization of HEG is ₹6706.93 crore. The 52-week high for HEG is ₹1914, while the 52-week low is ₹919. The BSE volume for HEG on the last day was 3908 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for HEG stock shows that the price is ₹1737.05 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 14.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.84% and the price has risen by ₹14.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|266.35
|-3.75
|-1.39
|290.0
|76.5
|6127.42
|HBL Power Systems
|254.9
|-2.25
|-0.87
|294.9
|86.1
|7065.7
|HEG
|1737.05
|14.55
|0.84
|1914.0
|919.0
|6704.23
|Elantas Beck India
|7646.0
|270.95
|3.67
|8250.0
|3653.0
|6061.5
|Voltamp Transformers
|4745.0
|-201.7
|-4.08
|5964.2
|2341.53
|4800.57
As of the current data, the stock price of HEG is ₹1740.85. This represents a 1.07% increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is ₹18.35.
On the last day, the BSE volume for HEG was 3908 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1722.5.
