HEG Share Price Live blog for 27 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HEG stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1722.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1720.9 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG

On the last day, HEG opened at 1601.9 and closed at 1722.5. The stock reached a high of 1743.95 and a low of 1601.9 throughout the day. The market capitalization of HEG is 6641.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1914 and the 52-week low is 919. On the BSE, a total of 6243 shares of HEG were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST HEG share price Live :HEG closed at ₹1722.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HEG was 6243 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1722.5.

