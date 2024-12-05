Hello User
HEG Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : HEG stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 581.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.9 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG opened at 589.9 and closed at 581.9, experiencing a high of 619.25 and a low of 573.8. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 11,224.54 crore. Over the past year, HEG has seen a 52-week high of 596 and a low of 317.39. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 952,667 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: HEG closed at ₹581.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

HEG Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 619.25 & 573.8 yesterday to end at 595.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

