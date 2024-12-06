Hello User
HEG Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : HEG stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 581.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 583.6 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG Ltd. opened at 589.9 and closed at 581.9, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 619.25 and a low of 573.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 11,280.5 crore, HEG's performance reflects a 52-week high of 596 and a low of 317.39. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,377,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

HEG Share Price Today Live: The share price of HEG has decreased by 3.14%, currently trading at 565.25. Over the past year, HEG shares have experienced a significant increase of 70.85%, rising to 565.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week33.37%
3 Months48.76%
6 Months36.67%
YTD53.16%
1 Year70.85%
06 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

HEG Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 514.0, 11.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 504.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 525.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: HEG closed at ₹581.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

HEG Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 619.25 & 573.8 yesterday to end at 583.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

