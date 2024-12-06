HEG Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG Ltd. opened at ₹589.9 and closed at ₹581.9, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹619.25 and a low of ₹573.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹11,280.5 crore, HEG's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹596 and a low of ₹317.39. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,377,180 shares.
HEG Share Price Today Live: The share price of HEG has decreased by 3.14%, currently trading at ₹565.25. Over the past year, HEG shares have experienced a significant increase of 70.85%, rising to ₹565.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|33.37%
|3 Months
|48.76%
|6 Months
|36.67%
|YTD
|53.16%
|1 Year
|70.85%
HEG Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹514.0, 11.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹504.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹525.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
HEG Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹619.25 & ₹573.8 yesterday to end at ₹583.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend