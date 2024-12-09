HEG Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG opened at ₹579.9 and closed at ₹583.6, indicating a slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of ₹579.9 and a low of ₹552 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹11,280.5 crore, HEG's performance reflects its stability in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹619.25, while the low is at ₹317.39. BSE recorded a trading volume of 258,507 shares.
HEG Share Price Today Live: The share price of HEG has increased by 4.00%, currently trading at ₹582.00. Over the past year, HEG's stock has surged by 61.89%, reaching ₹582.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.65%
|3 Months
|40.54%
|6 Months
|28.42%
|YTD
|46.72%
|1 Year
|61.89%
HEG Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹514.0, 8.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹504.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹525.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
HEG Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹579.9 & ₹552 yesterday to end at ₹559.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend