HEG Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : HEG stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -4.11 %. The stock closed at 583.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.6 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG opened at 579.9 and closed at 583.6, indicating a slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of 579.9 and a low of 552 during the day. With a market capitalization of 11,280.5 crore, HEG's performance reflects its stability in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 619.25, while the low is at 317.39. BSE recorded a trading volume of 258,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

HEG Share Price Today Live: The share price of HEG has increased by 4.00%, currently trading at 582.00. Over the past year, HEG's stock has surged by 61.89%, reaching 582.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.65%
3 Months40.54%
6 Months28.42%
YTD46.72%
1 Year61.89%
09 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

HEG Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 514.0, 8.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 504.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 525.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: HEG closed at ₹583.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

HEG Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 579.9 & 552 yesterday to end at 559.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

