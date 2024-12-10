Hello User
HEG Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Livemint

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : HEG stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 6.96 %. The stock closed at 559.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.55 per share. Investors should monitor HEG stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG Ltd. opened at 567.8 and closed at 559.6, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 604.4 and a low of 565.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,806.74 crore, HEG's 52-week high stands at 619.25, while the 52-week low is 317.39. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 255,071 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

HEG Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 514.0, 14.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 504.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 525.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST HEG Share Price Today Live: HEG closed at ₹559.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

HEG Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 604.4 & 565.85 yesterday to end at 598.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

