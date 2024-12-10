HEG Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG Ltd. opened at ₹567.8 and closed at ₹559.6, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹604.4 and a low of ₹565.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,806.74 crore, HEG's 52-week high stands at ₹619.25, while the 52-week low is ₹317.39. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 255,071 shares for the day.
HEG Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹514.0, 14.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹504.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹525.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
HEG Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹604.4 & ₹565.85 yesterday to end at ₹598.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend