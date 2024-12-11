HEG Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG opened at ₹598 and closed slightly higher at ₹598.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹600 and a low of ₹566.55 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹11,529.44 crore, HEG's performance reflects a stable position, considering its 52-week high of ₹619.25 and low of ₹317.39. The BSE volume for the day was 142,375 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HEG Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹514.0, 10.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹504.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹525.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
HEG Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹600 & ₹566.55 yesterday to end at ₹574.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend