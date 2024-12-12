HEG Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG opened at ₹573.05 and closed at ₹574.70, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹577.90 and a low of ₹561 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,970.77 crore, HEG's 52-week high stands at ₹619.25, while the 52-week low is ₹317.39. The BSE volume recorded was 119,298 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HEG Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HEG has increased by 0.69% today, reaching ₹572.00. Over the past year, HEG shares have surged by 65.29%, rising to ₹572.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.26%
|3 Months
|42.16%
|6 Months
|27.53%
|YTD
|48.95%
|1 Year
|65.29%
HEG Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹514.0, 9.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹504.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹525.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
HEG Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹577.9 & ₹561 yesterday to end at ₹568.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend