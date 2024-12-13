HEG Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

HEG Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HEG opened and closed at ₹568.1, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹574.7 and a low of ₹543.15. With a market capitalization of ₹10,554.91 crore, HEG's performance reflects its resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹619.25, while the low is ₹317.39. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 151,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HEG Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹514.0, 6.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹504.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹525.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
HEG Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹574.7 & ₹543.15 yesterday to end at ₹547.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend